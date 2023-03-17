Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $138.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.58.

Featured Articles

