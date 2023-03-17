Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

