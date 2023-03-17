Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,616 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,616 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

EMR stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.