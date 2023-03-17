Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Capital Southwest worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 30.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 169,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

