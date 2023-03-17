Cathy R. Smith Sells 114,173 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,157 shares in the company, valued at $115,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 131.93% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
