CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

