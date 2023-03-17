CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CEMIG by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

