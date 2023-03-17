Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 23,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 232,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $367.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average of $336.67. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

