Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

