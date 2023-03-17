Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.



