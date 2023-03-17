Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.91. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

