Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.