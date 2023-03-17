CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,250 Shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

FLV stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Get American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.