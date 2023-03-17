CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 5,250 Shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
FLV stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75.
About American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF
