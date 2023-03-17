Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
Shares of LEU opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.10.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.