Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 300.00% and a net margin of 126.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Cepton updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cepton Price Performance

CPTN stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Cepton has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cepton by 460.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

