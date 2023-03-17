Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells $48,056.40 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $48,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerus Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERS shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

