Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $43,310.40 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cerus Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.95 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
