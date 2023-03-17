Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $43,310.40 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerus Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.95 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

About Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 112,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

