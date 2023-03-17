Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERS. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

CERS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 15,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $43,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 338,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,138.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.