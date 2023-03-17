Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERS. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
CERS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Cerus has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
