CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

