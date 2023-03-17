CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.58.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of C$674.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

