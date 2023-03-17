Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIAFF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.