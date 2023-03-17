Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

