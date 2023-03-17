Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,844.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,625.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,567.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,540.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.