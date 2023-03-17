Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

CIEN stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,603,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,735 shares of company stock worth $3,708,953. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

