Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

