Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 8.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 5,827,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,373,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

