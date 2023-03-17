Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 904 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,017. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34).

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 22.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Tracey Graham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, with a total value of £9,630 ($11,736.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,028 shares of company stock worth $992,820. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.