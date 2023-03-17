Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,031 ($12.57) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 950 ($11.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,182.20 ($14.41).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 904 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,012.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,017. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 821.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 868 ($10.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,259 ($15.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Tracey Graham acquired 1,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,736.75). Insiders acquired a total of 1,028 shares of company stock valued at $992,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

