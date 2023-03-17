Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.1 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.