Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,275,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.1 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.