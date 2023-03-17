Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Cofinimmo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Cofinimmo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cofinimmo from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Cofinimmo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFMOF opened at C$85.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.50. Cofinimmo has a 52-week low of C$85.50 and a 52-week high of C$85.50.

About Cofinimmo

Cofinimmo has been acquiring, developing and managing rental properties for over 35 years. The company has a portfolio spread across Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain, with a value of approximately 4.5 billion EUR. With attention to social developments, Cofinimmo has the mission of making high-quality care, living and working environments available to its partners-tenants, from which users benefit directly.

