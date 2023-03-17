Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $68.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

CTSH opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

