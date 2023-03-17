Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Critical Survey

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Bankwell Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 2.32 $250.18 million $3.20 6.86 Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 1.73 $37.43 million $4.81 5.55

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

33.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 33.55% 11.87% 1.29% Bankwell Financial Group 30.94% 15.19% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Banking System and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus price target of $32.29, suggesting a potential upside of 47.15%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.