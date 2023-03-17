Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CEO Thomas J. Kemly Acquires 2,500 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Columbia Financial Stock Up 4.2 %
CLBK stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.86.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Featured Stories
