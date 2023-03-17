Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.31 and last traded at $44.88. Approximately 3,158,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,446,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Comerica Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

