Commercial Metals to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

NYSE:CMC opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.