Comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.46 million ($0.70) -2.23 REGENXBIO $112.72 million 8.12 -$280.32 million ($6.50) -3.24

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -236.36% -116.63% REGENXBIO -248.68% -45.51% -29.55%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.