Comparing Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadre and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 4 0 2.80 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.59%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Avitar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.66 $12.66 million $0.08 236.90 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadre beats Avitar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Avitar

(Get Rating)

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

