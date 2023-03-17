Comparing Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vasamed and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vasamed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Vasamed has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vasamed and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.53 $74.52 million $1.30 54.59

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 6.47% 14.28% 9.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Vasamed on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

(Get Rating)

Väsamed, Inc. engages in the design, licensing, manufacture, and distribution of a range of non-invasive hemodynamic technologies for vascular, wound care, cardiovascular and emergency medicine diagnostics. The company was founded on May 23, 1989 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasamed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasamed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.