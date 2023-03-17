Compass Point Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $168.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Republic Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $174.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,778,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,609,000 after purchasing an additional 862,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

