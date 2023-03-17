Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 260,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 147,683 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,008 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,478,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.