Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP opened at $24.48 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

