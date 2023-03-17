Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,337 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 132.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC opened at $37.97 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.