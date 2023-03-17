Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Veritex worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,652 shares of company stock valued at $292,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $19.52 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $41.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

