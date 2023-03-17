Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,046 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.72% of American Outdoor Brands worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 223,375 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOUT. Cowen lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

About American Outdoor Brands

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 2.41. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

