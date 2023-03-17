Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,339 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vontier worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vontier by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175,973 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vontier by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE VNT opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

