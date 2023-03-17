Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 635.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,313,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

