Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hayward worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.