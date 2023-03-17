Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

