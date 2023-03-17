Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.13% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

