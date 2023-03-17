Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,273 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,690,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,767,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

